GULF Secures 60 Billion Baht ($1.9 Billion) Loan to Power 939 MW Renewable Expansion

Thai energy giant finalises massive green financing for 27 projects, spanning solar farms and waste-to-energy plants, to meet 2050 Net Zero goals.

Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited (GULF) has successfully secured a loan facility of 60 billion baht (approximately $1.9 billion) to develop 27 renewable energy projects.

With a combined contracted capacity of 939 megawatts (MW), the move marks a significant milestone in GULF’s decarbonisation strategy and its commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

The financing, managed through subsidiaries Gulf Renewable Energy and Gulf Waste to Energy Holdings, supports two primary green initiatives:

Solar Power & Storage: 15 projects consisting of solar farms and solar-plus-battery storage systems, totalling 843 MW.

Industrial Waste-to-Energy: 12 projects with a combined capacity of 96 MW.

Solar Dominance and International Backing

The 15 solar and storage projects, representing an investment of over 43 billion baht ($1.3 billion), are scheduled for commercial operation between 2024 and 2026.

This segment has garnered extensive support from a syndicate of leading domestic and international financial institutions.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) served as the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner. The consortium includes high-profile lenders such as the AIIB, JICA, Export-Import Bank of China, DEG (Germany), and FinDev Canada, alongside Thailand's major commercial banks including Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krungthai, and SCB.

Currently, 12 of these projects (649 MW) are already operational, with the remaining three (194 MW) slated for completion in 2026.