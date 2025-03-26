Gulf-Intouch merger approved by shareholders

Shareholders of Gulf Energy Development and Intouch Holdings (INTUCH) have formally approved the planned merger, paving the way for the creation of a new entity, Gulf Development.

The decision, reached during shareholder meetings held on Tuesday, will see the merged entity retain the stock ticker GULF and resume trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on April 3.

Effective April 1, Gulf Development will operate under its new name, with a registered and paid-up capital of 14.939 billion baht, divided into 14.939 billion ordinary shares at a par value of one baht each.

A newly appointed board of directors, comprising 12 members, has been endorsed. They are: