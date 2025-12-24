The return home of Sudthisak Rinthalak and the bridge between our peoples

Israel does not seek war. Israel seeks peace — but it must be genuine, lasting and secure. A peace that allows families torn apart to return home safely. A peace that does not leave terrorists in power, free to rearm and prepare the next massacre. Israel’s painful history has taught us that peace without security is an illusion.

The return of Sudthisak’s body reminds us that terrorism has no borders. It also reminds us that the victims of October 7 were not only Israelis, but also Thai workers, international students, tourists and families from many countries. Remembering them is a moral duty — not a political act.

Since October 7, it has become clear that more Thai citizens are interested in coming to work in Israel. At present, more than 40,000 Thais live and work in Israel. They can be seen everywhere and have become an important part of Israeli society. They are part of daily life and part of us — and this is how we honour them, both in life and in death.

At the same time, more than 400,000 Israelis travel to Thailand every year. They have long been familiar with, and deeply connected to, Thailand. Israelis come to travel, to learn, and to build profound personal ties with Thai society. These two communities are not small groups; they are living symbols of trust, cooperation and mutual respect. Together, they have built a bridge of understanding, solidarity and cultural bonds. Although separated by more than 11 hours of flight time, they are deeply close at heart.

Israel and Thailand have shared a close relationship for a long time, grounded in the goodwill between their peoples. As we unite to remember Thai victims of terrorism, we reaffirm that bond. We have stood together against terrorism, and we remain committed to a shared understanding that bridges between peoples should not be built on sorrowful experiences, but on love, mutual respect, and shared interests and values.