Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it says was Hamas leader

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) alleged that Al Sharif headed a Hamas cell involved in organising rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and troops, citing intelligence and documents it claims were recovered in Gaza. However, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and UN officials have previously warned that Israel had not produced credible evidence to support its accusations.

UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan said last month that the allegations appeared unproven, and CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa director Sara Qudah said Israel’s repeated labelling of journalists as militants “without providing credible evidence raises serious concerns about its intent and its respect for press freedom.”

Al Jazeera rejected the Israeli military’s claims, saying: “The occupation forces’ portrayal of our journalists as terrorists relies on fabricated evidence.” The network said Al Sharif had prepared a message for posthumous publication, in which he vowed to report the truth “without distortion or misrepresentation.”