Cambodians evacuated from Poipet on Tuesday night, but Thais’ travel restricted

The Cambodian government urgently evacuated its citizens from the border town of Poipet late on Tuesday night while restricting the movement of Thais stranded there, Thai sources said.

Several Thais still in Poipet said the authorities began evacuating Cambodian residents on Tuesday night amid fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops along the border.

Thai sources said Cambodian authorities would not allow Thais to leave their current residential areas.

The sources added that many Thais who tried to travel to an airport in Phnom Penh to fly home faced strict checks by Cambodian authorities, who also demanded “travel clearance fees”.