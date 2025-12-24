WiseSight: Thai–Cambodia conflict tops 2025 social chatter

WiseSight analysed online conversations using its Zocial Eye tool, tracking data from January 1 to December 22, 2025, and ranked the 10 issues that generated the highest levels of discussion and engagement.

Top 10 topics Thai social media talked about most in 2025

1) Thailand–Cambodia situation — 1.268 billion engagements



WiseSight said the border dispute was the one issue that drew national attention on the same subject, with engagement surpassing one billion. The conflict flared in July–August 2025, with renewed border tensions linked to overlapping claims and territorial disputes, sparking real-time updates, analysis and sovereignty-focused commentary. Related hashtags trended for weeks. The issue also intersected with domestic politics, including scrutiny of national leadership, casualties among officials, international reactions, and competing narratives from both countries—factors that WiseSight said could also influence Thailand’s political direction and the 2026 election.

2) BUS (Because of You I Shine) and the T-Pop wave — 416 million engagements

In entertainment, the boy group BUS led the charts, reflecting a fanbase that consistently drove online momentum. New releases, concerts and brand endorsements fuelled sustained hashtag trends, with spillover effects seen in rapid sell-outs of tickets and related products—framed as a case study in T-Pop growth powered by social media.

3) Southern floods — 333 million engagements

The major flood disaster in the South drove nationwide online mobilisation. Users shared rescue coordinates, donation lists and messages of support amid widespread damage, disrupted transport and growing numbers of affected residents.