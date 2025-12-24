WiseSight: Thai–Cambodia conflict tops 2025 social chatter

WiseSight analysed online conversations using its Zocial Eye tool, tracking data from January 1 to December 22, 2025, and ranked the 10 issues that generated the highest levels of discussion and engagement.
1) Thailand–Cambodia situation — 1.268 billion engagements
WiseSight said the border dispute was the one issue that drew national attention on the same subject, with engagement surpassing one billion. The conflict flared in July–August 2025, with renewed border tensions linked to overlapping claims and territorial disputes, sparking real-time updates, analysis and sovereignty-focused commentary. Related hashtags trended for weeks. The issue also intersected with domestic politics, including scrutiny of national leadership, casualties among officials, international reactions, and competing narratives from both countries—factors that WiseSight said could also influence Thailand’s political direction and the 2026 election.
2) BUS (Because of You I Shine) and the T-Pop wave — 416 million engagements
In entertainment, the boy group BUS led the charts, reflecting a fanbase that consistently drove online momentum. New releases, concerts and brand endorsements fuelled sustained hashtag trends, with spillover effects seen in rapid sell-outs of tickets and related products—framed as a case study in T-Pop growth powered by social media.
3) Southern floods — 333 million engagements
The major flood disaster in the South drove nationwide online mobilisation. Users shared rescue coordinates, donation lists and messages of support amid widespread damage, disrupted transport and growing numbers of affected residents.
4) “Ling–Orm” and the Girls’ Love (GL) boom — 295 million engagements
The GL genre remained strong in 2025, with “Ling–Orm” emerging as a standout pairing. Their public appearances—press events, photoshoots and fan meetings—generated continuous sharing across platforms, including strong overseas attention.
5) Songkran — 201 million engagements
Following UNESCO recognition as intangible cultural heritage, Songkran 2025 was promoted on a larger scale as a “World Water Festival”. Social media was flooded with posts of celebrations and heavy foreign tourist turnout, reinforcing Songkran as a major soft-power moment.
6) Chinese New Year — 150 million+ engagements
Celebrations surged nationwide, with a notable online trend around online "Mu Teluh" (spiritual rituals), alongside traditional content such as temple visits, red lantern décor, “kae chong” (bad-luck remedy rituals) and Chinatown tourism.
7) SEA Games 2025 — 131 million engagements
As Thailand hosted the 33rd SEA Games in December 2025, social media reflected both pride and controversy—from athlete victories and emotional moments to debates over ceremonies, judging and various dramas during competition.
8) Earthquake impact — 121 million+ engagements
Early 2025 saw widespread discussion about an earthquake in Myanmar that was felt in Thailand, alongside the collapse of an State Audit Office building. Social platforms filled with situation checks, safety guidance and real-time updates.
9) “Jenny Festival” live commerce phenomenon — 120 million engagements
“Jenny Dai Mod Ta Sat Chuen” (Ratchanok Suwannaket) drove a major live-commerce wave, with marathon livestreams linked to huge sales. It later ended the year with drama after an event cancellation, becoming a talking point for online selling culture.
10) Miss Grand International 2025 — 119 million engagements
The pageant continued to generate predictable drama and viral moments. Social users acted as “armchair judges”, dissecting national costumes and Q&A clips turned into memes and heated debates.
WiseSight said other topics also generated major engagement, including Monthong Witthaya and the 7HD student football tournament, with more than 95 million engagements. The school team from Chachoengsao became a viral underdog story—earning praise for determination even without winning the title.
The company also noted that Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s 32nd prime minister, drew more than 80 million engagements, driven by major political developments, policy announcements, cabinet formation and urgent national issues—helping keep political hashtags hot throughout the year.
WiseSight said the 2025 rankings underline how social dynamics now play a larger role in shaping public direction than ever—across politics, disasters, pop culture, sport and global events. Every like, share and comment, it said, carries the power to amplify narratives and influence decision-makers, brands and even public policy—making 2025 not only a year of consuming content, but one in which users actively shaped the agenda.