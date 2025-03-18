Insights into Thai Netizens’ content preferences

The main reason people consume content is for "healing sadness," which accounts for over 35%. This reflects feelings of confusion and loneliness during the transition to adulthood. At the same time, they seek inspiration and excitement (33%) to discover themselves and build confidence to move forward.

The 20s are a time of exploration, experimentation, and dreaming. Content filled with inspiration, daring adventures, and warm romantic stories is particularly popular among this group.

30+ Stay Updated on Every Trend – Stay Connected

People aged 30-39 consume the most diverse and well-rounded entertainment, with varied tastes spanning exploratory content (+2), food and cooking (+3), as well as art, culture, and innovation (+2).

This age group consumes content primarily “to stay updated on trends” (32%) and “to cope with sadness” (27%). With responsibilities spanning work, family, and personal life, they constantly chase trends while feeling the pressure to keep up. As a result, they seek authenticity and reassurance that others face similar struggles. This makes them drawn to satirical content about daily life, such as workplace challenges, parenting struggles, and office power dynamics.

40+ Seeking Comfort and Peace of Mind in Mid-Life

People aged 40-49 prioritize content that brings relaxation and personal joy, favouring food and cooking (+3%) and mystery stories (+1%). Unlike those in their 20s, their interest in romance-related content declines (-7%).

The main reasons for consuming content are “to relieve stress and anxiety” (27%) and “to support people or interests they care about” (26%). Despite leading stable lives, they often experience monotony and a lack of excitement, prompting them to seek lighthearted, easily digestible, and uplifting content.

50+ Seeking New Experiences and Strengthening Family Bonds

People aged 50–59 prioritize content related to society and traditions, such as social satire, politics, and religion (+2%). In contrast, their interest in adventure (-9%), food and cooking (-5%), and romance (-4%) has declined.

The primary reason for consuming content is “to connect with the community” (32%), followed by “to support people or interests they care about” (30%). Meanwhile, “to cope with sadness” is less significant (17%). Many in this age group face life transitions, such as children moving out or retirement, leading them to seek content that fosters a sense of belonging and helps them find new meaning in life.

Based on the survey results, Duangkaew Chaisurivirat, Deputy Director of Strategic Planning at Hakuhodo International (Thailand) Co., Ltd., shared insights and recommendations for marketers and brand creators on how to attract different age groups.

How Can Marketers Capture the Attention of Netizens?

20+ Age Group and the Power of Create-able Entertainment

The 20+ age group is a time of creativity, self-discovery, experimentation, and new experiences. Perfection is not the goal—what matters is having the courage to express oneself and share fresh ideas with the world. Brands can engage this audience through campaigns that encourage participation, such as:

The Magic Hour: A platform where individuals in their 20s can co-create by suggesting taglines or campaign ideas linked to trending topics. This approach enhances campaign appeal by tapping into current cultural movements.

“Out of Purpose” Challenge: A creative, unconventional product review challenge that encourages users to share innovative, unexpected ways to use products. This sparks viral ideas, inspires new trends, and might even lead to surprising life hacks for everyone.

30+ Age Group: Connecting Life Through Relevant Entertainment

Life in the 30s is often filled with responsibilities and chaos, yet people still seek meaningful yet effortless connections. Brands can engage this audience through strategies such as:

“Real or Reel” Campaign: Encourages individuals in their 30s to share unfiltered life moments, offering authentic and relatable perspectives that resonate with a broader audience.

“Weekly Trend Recap”: A concise, easy-to-follow roundup of trending news and discussions, helping the 30+ audience stay informed efficiently while making the most of their valuable time.

40+ Age Group: Easing Worries with Comfort-Vibe Entertainment

For those in their 40s, entertainment is about nostalgia and engaging experiences that bring joy. Brands can connect with this demographic through campaigns like:

“Throwback Watch Party”: A nostalgic journey back to the iconic 80s and 90s, recreating classic moments and fostering social connections reminiscent of the analogue era.

“5 Ingredients, 15 Minutes”: A lighthearted challenge that sparks creativity and friendly competition while evoking shared memories and experiences. This approach helps brands engage the 40+ audience by making every moment enjoyable and meaningful.

50+ Age Group: Rediscovering Life with Joy Join Entertainment

For individuals in their 50s, entertainment is about fulfilment, happiness, and new inspirations as they embark on a fresh chapter post-retirement. This stage is about finding a new purpose in life alongside family and friends. Brands can engage this audience through campaigns such as:

“From Our Time to Yours”: A campaign that places individuals aged 50+ at the centre, allowing them to share their wisdom in a contemporary format. By blending nostalgia with relevance, entertainment becomes a bridge connecting generations.

Creating “Legacy Moments”: A platform for individuals in their 50s to share life stories and experiences with younger generations through online activities or workshops, fostering lasting connections and inspiring the next wave of storytellers.

Entertainment for Every Generation: Different Journeys, Shared Happiness

The findings from the ‘Content Differing by Age’ survey highlight how entertainment varies across life stages, offering comfort in the complexities of reality. While each generation finds joy in different ways, entertainment remains a universal language that connects hearts across ages.

Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN (Thailand) remains committed to studying Thai consumer behaviour through the Sei-Katsu-Sha philosophy—deeply understanding people’s lives—and will continue to provide valuable insights for the benefit of Thai society.