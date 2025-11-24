Social media ban planned for kids next year in Malaysia

In October, the Cabinet discussed a proposal to raise the minimum age for social media use to 16.

Fahmi said the move aligns with the Online Safety Act, which comes into force on January 1.

He cited Australia, which will introduce an age limit on social media next month.

He said Malaysia will study international practices to find the best approach.

“Other countries may have their own ways, and we will look closely to find the best way to ensure that children below 16 are prohibited from using social media,” he told reporters after closing an awareness seminar on online scams organised by the Institut Penyiaran dan Peneran­gan Tun Abdul Razak on Sunday (November 23).

In the meantime, he urged parents to encourage outdoor activities for children and supervise their use of gadgets.

On issues with the new emergency contact, Fahmi announced that the joint special committee will meet today to review technical, operational, and inter-agency coordination issues in the Next Generation Malaysian Emergency Response Services 999 (NG MERS 999) system.

The meeting will examine integration with private ambulance services not registered with the Health Ministry and assess the user-friendliness of the new SaveME999 app, which consolidates three previous apps, SaveMEBlind, SaveMEDeaf and SaveMEPolice, to provide digital location and emergency information.