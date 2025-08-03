Voices of social media in 2025 reflect economic anxiety, cost-of-living concerns

TikTok remains the top platform for brand engagement, accounting for 36% of all interactions (114 million engagements), far ahead of Facebook (89 million, down 14%), Instagram (70 million, up 8%), X (32 million, up 5%), and YouTube (15 million).

Notably, financial services saw a 394% surge in TikTok marketing content, with insurance up 313% and public transport services increasing by 295%.

Thais now watch long-form videos an average of 3.24 times a week, often while eating. Podcasts have also gained traction, with audiences drawn to content on economics, history, social issues, news—and even ghost stories.

Trends such as the ‘Lisa-style item grab’ and point of view (POV) content by influencers and creators gained traction. Mental health conversations rose by 25% since 2020, particularly among Gen Z facing academic and job market stress.

In the first half of 2025, these were the five most discussed social issues: