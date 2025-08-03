Voices of social media in 2025 reflect economic anxiety, cost-of-living concerns

Wisesight, a Thai social analytics firm, has released its mid-year report on online consumption behaviour, entertainment trends, societal concerns and emerging platform usage.
Video-based entertainment dominates online consumption. Thai users spend an average of 42 hours and 14 minutes per month on YouTube, followed by TikTok at 37 hours and 40 minutes, and Facebook at 16 hours and 23 minutes.
Short-form video consumption averages 4.94 days per week, ranking Thailand fourth globally behind Nigeria, the Philippines and Kenya. Comedy tops the content category at 37%, trailed by pet content (10%), dance (7%), music, and food reviews (both 6%).
TikTok remains the top platform for brand engagement, accounting for 36% of all interactions (114 million engagements), far ahead of Facebook (89 million, down 14%), Instagram (70 million, up 8%), X (32 million, up 5%), and YouTube (15 million).
Notably, financial services saw a 394% surge in TikTok marketing content, with insurance up 313% and public transport services increasing by 295%.
Thais now watch long-form videos an average of 3.24 times a week, often while eating. Podcasts have also gained traction, with audiences drawn to content on economics, history, social issues, news—and even ghost stories.
Trends such as the ‘Lisa-style item grab’ and point of view (POV) content by influencers and creators gained traction. Mental health conversations rose by 25% since 2020, particularly among Gen Z facing academic and job market stress.
In the first half of 2025, these were the five most discussed social issues:
Wisesight noted that inflation is forcing behavioural shifts in purchasing, with rising mentions of “dupe” (budget alternatives to premium brands) products among consumers.
While 60.9% of Thai internet users still go online for news, more are seeking inspiration (up to 45.9%) and product discovery (44.6%). Gen Z is increasingly using social platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Lemon8 and X for searches.
While AI is welcomed as a productivity tool, fears persist. The technology is viewed as a double-edged sword, with concerns it could displace workers in fields like software development, media and even healthcare.
Among the top social media moments this year was the Myanmar earthquake, which damaged the State Audit Office in Bangkok. The incident generated 387 million engagements and sparked a sharp rise in interest in low-rise housing (+306%) and condominiums (+407%).
Key factors driving post-quake housing choices included:
Mentions of insurance rose significantly following the quake:
There was an 8,260% spike in searches for ready-to-eat food products and a 140% rise in interest in small fire extinguishers, reflecting both convenience and safety concerns.
Popular discussions included a temple scandal involving a femme fatale named “Golf”, various clergy controversies, as well as prominent figures like former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, US President Donald Trump and Cambodian military issues—all of which trended online in recent months.