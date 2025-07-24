Thai Army urges public to avoid posting strategic locations on social media amid border tensions

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border has significantly escalated as of July 24, with the 2nd Army Region issuing an urgent advisory calling for the public to refrain from posting images of bomb shelters, bunkers, or any strategic locations, including specific coordinates, on social media. The army stressed that “Cambodia is not targeting soldiers, but civilians”, warning of a high-level security threat.

At 2:49 p.m., a further urgent announcement was issued, urging people in the Sao Thong Chai and Sok Kham Pom sub-districts in Sisaket Province to immediately seek shelter in bunkers or bomb shelters.

This alert follows concerning intelligence reports suggesting that Cambodia has shifted its tactics, moving from targeting military strongholds to focusing on civilian areas. As a result, residents along the border are now facing risks that have never occurred before.

The army further clarified that posting images of bunkers or shelters, or publicly sharing specific location coordinates on social media, could provide the enemy with valuable intelligence for planning attacks, thereby making innocent civilians primary targets. Such actions are deemed unacceptable.