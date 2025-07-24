Jirayu calls for international condemnation of Cambodia for targeting civilians

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub on Thursday called for international condemnation of Cambodia for targeting civilians in border clashes, which killed four Thai villagers earlier that day.

Jirayu said the special centre administering the border situation had been briefed by the Royal Thai Army that Cambodian troops fired BM-21 multiple rockets and RPG rockets at villages along the border in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.

He added that rockets and artillery shells from Cambodia hit a hospital and the houses of Thai villagers in several areas, killing four civilians so far. The spokesman also mentioned that a boy was among the injured.