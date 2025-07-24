Cambodia is reportedly employing IO to spread false news and disseminate widespread misinformation, aiming to create misunderstandings about Thailand in the eyes of the international community.

Reports indicate that Cambodia has released a significant amount of false information to incite nationalism and discredit Thailand. In response, the RTAF has issued a warning, urging the public to rely only on official news sources.

The Thai Air Force addressed fake news from Cambodian media outlets claiming that a Thai F-16 fighter jet was shot down earlier today, stating unequivocally that this is "not true at all."

The RTAF reiterated its call for the public to follow news only from credible sources.