Cambodia uses IO to fuel fake news as RTAF firmly denies F-16 was shot down

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) refuted claims that an F-16 was shot down, advising the public to rely solely on official sources for information.
According to a report by Kom Chad Luek, following intense clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces along the border on the morning of July 24, the conflict has extended beyond physical confrontation, escalating into a war of information.
Cambodia is reportedly employing IO to spread false news and disseminate widespread misinformation, aiming to create misunderstandings about Thailand in the eyes of the international community.
Reports indicate that Cambodia has released a significant amount of false information to incite nationalism and discredit Thailand. In response, the RTAF has issued a warning, urging the public to rely only on official news sources.
The Thai Air Force addressed fake news from Cambodian media outlets claiming that a Thai F-16 fighter jet was shot down earlier today, stating unequivocally that this is "not true at all."
The RTAF reiterated its call for the public to follow news only from credible sources.
In this volatile situation, Thailand’s swift, accurate dissemination of information and factual counter-responses every time Cambodia releases false news are crucial.
This approach aims to ensure the global community understands the true situation and to gain a psychological advantage.
Thailand is actively working to disseminate factual information continuously, multiple times a day, to ensure the world is aware of the real situation.