Govt spokesperson urges public not to share shelter locations on social media

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap, in his capacity as a member of the Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration, urged the public and political parties on Sunday (July 27) to avoid publicly sharing sensitive location data during ongoing military tensions with Cambodia.

Speaking ahead of the centre’s meeting, Jirayu revealed that the National Security Council (NSC) had raised concerns over the emergence of mobile applications and Facebook pages created by volunteers, private groups, and political parties.

These platforms reportedly share the coordinates of hospitals, shelters, and populated areas in border provinces.