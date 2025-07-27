Govt spokesperson urges public not to share shelter locations on social media

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap, in his capacity as a member of the Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration, urged the public and political parties on Sunday (July 27) to avoid publicly sharing sensitive location data during ongoing military tensions with Cambodia.
Speaking ahead of the centre’s meeting, Jirayu revealed that the National Security Council (NSC) had raised concerns over the emergence of mobile applications and Facebook pages created by volunteers, private groups, and political parties.
These platforms reportedly share the coordinates of hospitals, shelters, and populated areas in border provinces.
“Although well-intentioned, these efforts could put lives at risk,” Jirayu warned. “Cambodian forces continue to commit war crimes by deliberately targeting civilian areas.”
He called for a suspension of websites and applications that publicly reveal location data during what he described as a “critical and dangerous time.”
“In practice, the Interior Ministry and local authorities at provincial, district, and subdistrict levels are already disseminating this information through confidential channels,” he added, referring to the system known as “Wor.5,” used for classified or restricted communications.
These updates are being coordinated through provincial governors, district chiefs, subdistrict leaders, and village heads, in direct contact with local community leaders and residents to prevent intelligence leaks to opposing forces.
Addressing political parties directly, Jirayu appealed for restraint, particularly from the opposition. “I understand that your concern for the people is genuine,” he said, “but the government has already been working around the clock since the clashes began three days ago.”
He emphasised that security agencies will not publicly disclose the location of evacuation centres or any other sensitive infrastructure. As long as the situation remains volatile, he urged all sectors to take down any websites, fan pages, or digital channels that could be exploited by Cambodian forces to target Thai civilians.