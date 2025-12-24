New Sumatra quake detected, 378 kilometres from Satun

Thailand’s Earthquake Observation Division reported detecting a new earthquake near Thailand in Indonesia early on Wednesday, December 24.
The quake measured magnitude 3.8 and was centred off the northern part of the Sumatra archipelago, Indonesia, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The epicentre was recorded at 4.568°N, 97.393°E, around 378 kilometres south-west of Mueang district, Satun, near Thailand’s southern coastline.
The division said the earthquake signal was detected at 6.29am.
