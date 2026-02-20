Songkran 2026: How to Book Coach, Train and Flight Tickets In Advance

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2026

Songkran 2026 (April 13–15) creates a five-day break with the weekend. Here’s how to book advance tickets for coaches, trains and flights.

For Songkran Festival 2026, Transport Co (Bor Kor Sor) has opened advance coach ticket bookings from today. Check booking channels below, along with a compiled list of links for advance purchases for Thai rail tickets and airline contacts.

Songkran Festival 2026 falls on Monday, April 13, to Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Combined with the weekend (April 11–12), this becomes a five-day long break.

Anyone planning to return to their hometown or travel within Thailand during Songkran can now book tickets in advance—coach tickets, train tickets and air tickets.

Here is a compiled guide on how to book.

“BorKorSor” advance bookings for Songkran 2026: available channels

  1. BorKorSor website https://tcl99web.transport.co.th
  2. E-ticket application
  3. Facebook Page: บขส. 
  4. Line: BorKorSor 99 (ID: @TCL99)
  5. BorKorSor ticket counters nationwide
  6. Tel. 02-936-3660

State Railway of Thailand: advance bookings for Songkran 2026

  • Mobile application: SRT D-Ticket 
  • Book via the D-Ticket website 
  • Book at any railway station nationwide
  • Call Center 1690 (24 hours)

Airline websites and call centres (Thailand) for Songkran 2026 bookings

Thai Airways

Thai AirAsia

Nok Air

Thai Lion Air

Bangkok Airways

Thai Vietjet Air


 

 

