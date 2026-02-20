From car park to “Lumpini Dog Park”, a new landmark in the heart of Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has officially opened Lumpini Dog Park on the Wireless Road side of Lumpini Park. Built on a former car park, the 2-rai facility is Bangkok’s ninth dog park and features separate zones for large and small dogs, a dog playground, and services designed for cleanliness and safety.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially launched “Lumpini Dog Park” at Lumpini Park on the Wireless Road side, Pathum Wan district. It is Bangkok’s ninth dog park and is open daily from 04:30 to 22:00, set within the shady atmosphere of one of the city’s most important public parks.

This project is not merely about adding more space for pets to run around. It reflects a new approach to managing public spaces—one that considers the quality of life of both city residents and their pets. An area of more than 2 rai has been redeveloped from a former car park into a safe, open, green space, carefully designed to accommodate dogs of many breeds.

A key feature of Lumpini Dog Park is Thai-Japanese cooperation. The project received support from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok (JCC) to mark the 70th anniversary of close ties between Japanese business organisations and Thailand. Taisei (Thailand) Co., Ltd. was responsible for construction and design, giving the space a Japanese-inspired feel that emphasises simplicity, harmony with nature, and, above all, safety.

Inside the park, the space is systematically organised, with fencing that clearly separates zones. It is divided into areas for small dogs and large dogs to prevent accidents and give owners confidence to let their dogs off-leash in designated areas. There is also a Dog Playground to support dogs’ development, exercise, and social interaction, with skill-building equipment and open running space.


Highlights

  • A 2-rai energy-release space: transformed from the former car park into a safe green area.
  • Designed by specialists: arborists help maintain shade trees, supported by modern electrical and irrigation systems.
  • Fenced, clearly separated areas: dogs may be off-leash in permitted areas, with two zones—large dogs and small dogs.
  • Dog Playground: space for running, exercise, and stimulating dogs’ development.
  • Cleanliness management: dog-waste collection points, an environmentally friendly waste-management system, and dog paw-washing stations.
  • A new social space for pet lovers: designed so owners can sit, relax, chat, and build a community of urban pet lovers.

Use of the park must comply with the B.E. 2567 (2024) ordinance on controlling pet ownership or allowing animals to roam. Users must meet the basic requirements set out to ensure orderly shared use of the park, as follows:

  1. Register before entering the area.
  2. Dogs must have up-to-date rabies vaccinations within the required timeframe.
  3. Dogs must be on a leash at all times, except in areas where off-leash use is permitted.
  4. Owners must pick up dog faeces immediately, tie the bag securely, and dispose of it in bins provided by the park.
  5. One owner may lead no more than two dogs.
  6. Children under 12 must be closely supervised by a parent or guardian.
  7. Owners are fully responsible, in all cases, for the actions or behaviour of their dogs.
  8. Dogs in heat are not allowed to use the area.

The development of Lumpini Dog Park reflects a creative approach to using green space and public areas, while improving quality of life for pet owners in the city. It enables owners and dogs to spend time together safely, and is intended to connect people, communities, and cultures through shared interests—helping make Bangkok a “liveable city for everyone” in a meaningful way.

