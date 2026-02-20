From car park to “Lumpini Dog Park”, a new landmark in the heart of Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially launched “Lumpini Dog Park” at Lumpini Park on the Wireless Road side, Pathum Wan district. It is Bangkok’s ninth dog park and is open daily from 04:30 to 22:00, set within the shady atmosphere of one of the city’s most important public parks.

This project is not merely about adding more space for pets to run around. It reflects a new approach to managing public spaces—one that considers the quality of life of both city residents and their pets. An area of more than 2 rai has been redeveloped from a former car park into a safe, open, green space, carefully designed to accommodate dogs of many breeds.

A key feature of Lumpini Dog Park is Thai-Japanese cooperation. The project received support from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok (JCC) to mark the 70th anniversary of close ties between Japanese business organisations and Thailand. Taisei (Thailand) Co., Ltd. was responsible for construction and design, giving the space a Japanese-inspired feel that emphasises simplicity, harmony with nature, and, above all, safety.