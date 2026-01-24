Bangkok mandates dog and cat registration, microchip implant

Bangkok has issued a regulation requiring dog and cat owners in the city to register their pets under the new ordinance. Every dog and cat registered must have an RFID microchip implanted for identification.

The Department of Livestock Development has confirmed that pet owners can register their animals at district offices, Bangkok veterinary clinics, or through the online portal via the ThaID app.

The new regulation, effective from January 24, 2026, aims to modernise the city's pet management system, ensuring that lost animals can be tracked, diseases can be controlled, and the overall management of pets in urban communities is more sustainable.

The microchips used must meet international standards, with each chip containing a unique 15-digit ID and complying with ISO11784 and ISO11785. The chips must be readable by an official scanner and must be implanted just under the skin between the shoulder blades.