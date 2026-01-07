Bangkok Council postpones enforcement of controversial pets ordinance for one year

The Bangkok Council on Wednesday postponed enforcement of a controversial ordinance that would limit the number of pets allowed per household in the capital for another year.
At its first meeting of 2026, the council approved a proposal by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt to delay enforcement of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Ordinance on the Control of Keeping or Releasing Animals, B.E. 2567 (2024), from January 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.
The ordinance has faced heavy criticism from stray animal and welfare activists. Among other provisions, it sets pet limits based on the size of a residence, and requires owners to register their pets and have microchips implanted containing owner details.
Activists have warned the rules could prompt some owners—especially those who currently keep more dogs and cats than the limits allow—to abandon animals on the streets to avoid penalties.
Chadchart says BMA needs time to improve implementation
Chadchart told the council the delay would give the BMA time to strengthen systems needed to enforce the ordinance effectively.
He said the BMA plans to spend the next year deploying mobile units to implant microchips and register pets for Bangkok residents, alongside public awareness campaigns.
After extensive debate, councillors voted to approve the delay. The council amended the ordinance to state it will take effect on January 10, 2027, so implementation aligns with on-the-ground conditions and better meets residents’ needs.
Controls on the number of pets by type and area
Prohibition: Animals must not be kept in public areas, except for medical treatment, the owner’s relocation, or religious or research activities.
Controls on the number of dogs and cats allowed by area
Condominiums or rented rooms
Land plots
Microchipping requirements
To ensure animals can be effectively controlled and tracked, owners are required to implant a microchip and register their animal within the timeframe set by law: