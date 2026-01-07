Bangkok Council postpones enforcement of controversial pets ordinance for one year

He said the BMA plans to spend the next year deploying mobile units to implant microchips and register pets for Bangkok residents, alongside public awareness campaigns.

After extensive debate, councillors voted to approve the delay. The council amended the ordinance to state it will take effect on January 10, 2027, so implementation aligns with on-the-ground conditions and better meets residents’ needs.

Key rules under the BMA pets ordinance

Controls on the number of pets by type and area

Large mammals (e.g., cattle): 1 animal per 50 sq wah

Small mammals (e.g., goats, sheep): 3 animals per 50 sq wah

Chickens, ducks, geese: 1 animal per 4 sq m

Large birds (e.g., ostriches or similar-sized birds): 1 animal per 50 sq m

Small birds (e.g., birds): 5 animals per 1 sq m

Prohibition: Animals must not be kept in public areas, except for medical treatment, the owner’s relocation, or religious or research activities.

Controls on the number of dogs and cats allowed by area

Condominiums or rented rooms

20–80 sq m: up to 1 pet

80 sq m or more: up to 2 pets

Land plots

Up to 20 sq wah: up to 2 pets

Up to 50 sq wah: up to 3 pets

Up to 100 sq wah: up to 4 pets

100 sq wah or more: up to 6 pets

Microchipping requirements

To ensure animals can be effectively controlled and tracked, owners are required to implant a microchip and register their animal within the timeframe set by law: