Julapun and Yodchanan Deny Reversal of Pheu Thai Ministerial Picks

Yodchanan Leads Pheu Thai MPs to Report to the 27th House of Representatives
Today (February 27, 2026) at 9:30 AM, Yodchanan Wongsawat along with Julapun Amarnvivat, and Suriya Jungrungruangkit report to the 27th House of Representatives at the Secretariat of the House of Representatives, B1 Hall, Parliament Building.
Upon arrival, Yodchanan led the group to pay respects to the sacred symbols at the Parliament. Then, he walked down to B1 Hall to report, before speaking to the media. He expressed his pride in contributing to the country and the people, calling today a positive step as Pheu Thai has been working for a long time. He emphasized the unity of the group and declared their readiness to start working for the people.
Regarding ministries like the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Labour, which are considered "hot potatoes," Yodchanan emphasized that all ministries are important and should not be ranked by grades. He stressed that all ministries play a critical role in national development.
Yodchanan Wongsawat spoke about the progress of ministerial quota allocation. He confirmed that no further discussions had taken place since meeting with Bhumjaithai Party, and the focus now is on ensuring the party is ready to serve, regardless of role.
Addressing rumors that Bhumjaithai rejected Pheu Thai's ministerial nominees, Yodchanan firmly stated that no such issue exists. The talks are focused on internal preparations for the party’s readiness to work in all capacities, as the party is currently in a phase of considering and planning various initiatives.
Regarding speculation about Bhumjaithai wanting younger ministers, Yodchanan explained that all such matters are being carefully discussed. The party is evaluating the challenges facing the country and global trends to ensure the right personnel are selected to work effectively with the government. He emphasized that ministries should not be viewed in isolation, but as part of a system requiring individuals who can work cohesively to move the country forward.
When asked about potentially taking the role of Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, Yodchanan stated, "If there is clarity, I will inform everyone later. At this moment, I cannot provide further details."
Yodchanan also confirmed that preparations are underway for all ministries.
Meanwhile, Julapun Amarnvivat denied any discussions about reversing the party's ministerial nominations. He clarified that talks with Bhumjaithai Party are focused on cooperation, and the final decision on ministers is the responsibility of the Prime Minister. After the electoral process, the Prime Minister will submit the names for background checks and royal approval.
Julapun also dismissed rumors of internal divisions within Pheu Thai, stating that the party remains united. He reiterated that Pheu Thai has many qualified individuals for ministerial roles, and the final decisions will be made by the party’s executive committee. However, he stressed that discussions are still in the early stages.
"Pheu Thai has always shown strong leadership, and the quality of our personnel speaks for itself. We are ready to serve the people and will make the right decisions for the country," Julapun concluded.
Image credit: Sopon Susena
#NationPhoto