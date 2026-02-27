Julapun and Yodchanan Deny Reversal of Pheu Thai Ministerial Picks

Yodchanan Leads Pheu Thai MPs to Report to the 27th House of Representatives

Today (February 27, 2026) at 9:30 AM, Yodchanan Wongsawat along with Julapun Amarnvivat, and Suriya Jungrungruangkit report to the 27th House of Representatives at the Secretariat of the House of Representatives, B1 Hall, Parliament Building.





Upon arrival, Yodchanan led the group to pay respects to the sacred symbols at the Parliament. Then, he walked down to B1 Hall to report, before speaking to the media. He expressed his pride in contributing to the country and the people, calling today a positive step as Pheu Thai has been working for a long time. He emphasized the unity of the group and declared their readiness to start working for the people.

Regarding ministries like the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Labour, which are considered "hot potatoes," Yodchanan emphasized that all ministries are important and should not be ranked by grades. He stressed that all ministries play a critical role in national development.