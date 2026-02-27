EVA Air Launches Nonstop Service Between Taipei and Washington, D.C. on June 26



Washington, D.C. is the seventh-largest metropolitan area in the United States and is located within the broader National Capital Region, one of the three largest population centers in the country, with a robust population and a high concentration of top-tier talent and high-net-worth individuals. As the nation’s capital, the city is a hub of economic activity, serving as headquarters for numerous multinational corporations, non-governmental organizations, and international institutions, reflecting strong potential demand for premium air travel. In addition, Washington, D.C.’s rich cultural and historical attractions, along with its world-renowned Smithsonian museums, make it an appealing destination for academic exchange, artistic exploration, and leisure travel.

“We extend a warm welcome to EVA Air and their new service to Washington Dulles International Airport,” said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “This new nonstop flight will significantly reduce existing travel times between Taipei and Washington, D.C. In addition, EVA Air will offer travelers seamless connections across Asia from their global hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. This flight is estimated to generate more than $61 million in annual economic impact to the U.S. National Capital region. Today’s announcement supports Washington Dulles’ position as the international gateway to Washington, D.C.”

Following the launch of the Washington, D.C. route, passengers can connect seamlessly through EVA Air’s ten nonstop North American gateways, which include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Vancouver, and Toronto. Through partnerships with Star Alliance members such as Air Canada, United Airlines, Avianca, and Copa Airlines, as well as cooperation with Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Hawaiian Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and WestJet, EVA Air’s network extends to more than 200 destinations throughout the Americas.

EVA Air has launched a new group tour service, “9-Day Eastern U.S. Highlights,” in collaboration with leading travel agencies, leveraging its exclusive Washington, D.C. route alongside its New York service. The itinerary connects Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, the Amish countryside, Atlantic City, and New York City, offering a seamless way to experience the U.S. East Coast. This innovative program delivers one of the most efficient Eastern U.S. travel options in the market and redefines travel quality through optimized routing and carefully curated destinations. (This tour product is exclusively available in Taiwan.)

North American travelers can also take advantage of EVA Air’s extensive Asian network, with convenient connections via Taiwan to major cities across Asia. By linking Asia and the Americas through a highly efficient hub and delivering award-winning five-star service, EVA Air continues to provide a premium and reliable travel experience for passengers worldwide.

Travelers can learn more about EVA Air’s routes and services and book flights at www.evaair.com.



About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan’s first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, books, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.