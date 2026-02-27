"Snack Maker" – BTS Group’s Cool Project Transforms Creators into Product Makers

Rabbit Group, a subsidiary of BTS, has launched the “Snack Maker” project, revolutionising the Thai creator scene by transforming content creators into “Makers”—owners of quality product brands. With a comprehensive ecosystem including media, marketing, and retail networks across BTS Skytrain stations, the project connects ideas to the market, aiming to support digital-age SMEs to grow sustainably.

Vithaya “Victor” Topoyossakul, CEO of Rabbit Group, explained that the core of the project is to act as strategic support for creators by leveraging the strengths of the BTS Group, a leader in advertising, marketing, distribution, and retail space with massive foot traffic at Skytrain stations.

“Snack Maker is not just about making products; it’s a new business model that combines the best of two worlds. We’ve shifted from traditional marketing to a Community-Led Strategy, where the power of creators drives demand, merging with the BTS Group’s ecosystem. Our concept, ‘Snacks for Creative Minds’, and the hashtag #ThinkAndSnack, reflect the belief that each snack embodies the identity and story of its creator. Consumers are not just buyers, but part of the brand’s journey from the very beginning,” said Victor.