NACC returns 1.5 billion baht in gold seized from tax fraud case to Ministry of Finance

On February 27, 2026, Surapong Intharathaworn, Secretary-General of Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), along with his team, officially handed over 20,976 baht of gold bars, valued at 1.5 billion baht, to the Ministry of Finance. This was in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling in case 1256/2567, which confirmed the gold belonged to the former Revenue Department chief and had been seized as part of a large-scale tax fraud case.

The NACC had previously ruled that Satit Rungkasiri, while serving as director-general of the Revenue Department, had accumulated wealth improperly, specifically through the purchase of gold bars in his name from Hua Seng Heng Commodities Co., Ltd. The gold was deemed ill-gotten and ruled by the court to be the property of the state.

This case follows a 4-billion-baht tax fraud investigation, in which at least 10 individuals, including civil servants from the Revenue Department and private sector individuals, were implicated. The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases had already sentenced Satit Rungkasiri to prison for his role in the scandal.

The gold bars will now officially become part of the nation's assets, marking the closure of the high-profile case.