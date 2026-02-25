BOT announces new regulations on online gold trading, effective March 2026

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will implement new regulations governing online gold trading paid in Thai baht to enhance transparency in large-scale transactions and stabilize the Thai baht, effective from March 1, a deputy government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Lalida Perdiwattanak, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, announced the new measures as following:
The BOT’s new measures focus on controlling the volume of funds involved in gold trading and ensuring compliance with specific transaction formats. Key changes include:
1. Limit on Transaction Amounts
2. New Transaction Standards
To improve transparency, the BOT introduces additional conditions for transactions conducted in baht and US dollars:
The primary goal of these regulations is to reduce the volatility of the Thai baht, which is often influenced by large gold transactions. Additionally, the BOT aims to elevate the standards of gold trading in the country, aligning them with international best practices.
These measures are specifically targeted at individual customers and will not affect gold business operators or the manufacturing sector. Customers whose transactions are below 50 million baht will continue to trade without any added restrictions, the spokeswoman concluded.