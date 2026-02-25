BOT announces new regulations on online gold trading, effective March 2026

Bank of Thailand to Regulate Online Gold Trading

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will implement new regulations governing online gold trading paid in Thai baht to enhance transparency in large-scale transactions and stabilize the Thai baht, effective from March 1, a deputy government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Lalida Perdiwattanak, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, announced the new measures as following:

Summary of Key Regulatory Measures

The BOT’s new measures focus on controlling the volume of funds involved in gold trading and ensuring compliance with specific transaction formats. Key changes include:

1. Limit on Transaction Amounts