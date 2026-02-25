BOT announces new regulations on online gold trading, effective March 2026

The Bank of Thailand introduces new measures for online gold trading, aimed at boosting transparency and stabilizing the Thai baht. The regulations will take effect from March 1, 2026.

Bank of Thailand to Regulate Online Gold Trading

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will implement new regulations governing online gold trading paid in Thai baht to enhance transparency in large-scale transactions and stabilize the Thai baht, effective from March 1, a deputy government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Lalida Perdiwattanak, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, announced the new measures as following:

Summary of Key Regulatory Measures

The BOT’s new measures focus on controlling the volume of funds involved in gold trading and ensuring compliance with specific transaction formats. Key changes include:

1. Limit on Transaction Amounts

  • A maximum limit of 50 million baht per person, per platform, has been set for both buying and selling gold.
  • Exceptions: The regulation does not apply to transactions involving US dollars, general gold shops, platforms not yet open for gold sales, or futures markets.
  • Special Condition: Those holding gold worth more than 50 million baht as of January 30, 2026, will be allowed to continue selling their existing gold without time restrictions.

2. New Transaction Standards

To improve transparency, the BOT introduces additional conditions for transactions conducted in baht and US dollars:

  • Account Validity: Nominee accounts are prohibited for receiving or disbursing funds.
  • Payment Channels: Transactions must be conducted exclusively through electronic payment systems.
  • Payment Method: Full payment is required with no net settlement or offsets.
  • Delivery: Gold must be personally received by the buyer, and the sale can only be completed once the gold is in the system and full payment is made. Short selling is strictly prohibited.

Objectives and Impact

The primary goal of these regulations is to reduce the volatility of the Thai baht, which is often influenced by large gold transactions. Additionally, the BOT aims to elevate the standards of gold trading in the country, aligning them with international best practices.

These measures are specifically targeted at individual customers and will not affect gold business operators or the manufacturing sector. Customers whose transactions are below 50 million baht will continue to trade without any added restrictions, the spokeswoman concluded.
 

