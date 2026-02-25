BoT Tightens Rules on Cash Transactions Over 5 MB to Combat "Gray Capital"

In terms of preventing financial crime, the BoT has tightened its supervision of money transfer systems and digital channels. The BoT is also preparing to introduce new rules for stricter regulation of e-money businesses and will limit the transfer amounts of accounts that are at risk of being used for illegal activities.

During the election period, the BoT worked with commercial banks to report unusual cash withdrawals, which proved to be effective in reducing the volume of suspicious transactions. As a result, the BoT is preparing to announce new criteria to regulate large cash withdrawals and deposits within two weeks, making the measures a more permanent system.

Under the new rules, any cash withdrawal or deposit over 5 million Baht will require the financial institution to inquire about the purpose of the transaction (Due Diligence) with greater scrutiny.

“If customers have a clear business reason or can explain their personal use of the funds, the transaction will proceed as usual. However, if they cannot clearly explain the reason for withdrawing or depositing more than 5 million Baht, the bank has the right to refuse the transaction. This will force money outside the system or money stored outside the system to reveal its source if it is entering the banking system. If necessary, we may reduce the limit on cash withdrawals and deposits to 3 million Baht in the future,” said Vitai.