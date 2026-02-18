‘Credit’ Continues Negative, BoT Highlights Struggling SMEs and Large Corporations

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has reported a persistent contraction in credit across the banking system, which has now seen six consecutive quarters of decline.

The overall credit in the system dropped by 1.1% in Q4 2025, driven largely by the continuous contraction in SME loans and consumer loans.

The situation remains grim for SMEs, with credit shrinking for 14 consecutive quarters, indicating a continued vulnerability in this sector.

Meanwhile, large businesses showed a slight contraction of 0.2%, largely due to lower demand for loans and a shift towards raising capital through bond issuance instead of traditional bank loans.

Despite the overall stability of the banking sector, as evidenced by a strong financial system in Q4 2025, there are areas of concern. Notably, liquidity is tightening in some sectors, and debt repayment capacity remains weak for certain debtor groups, especially in the SME and household sectors.

The BoT emphasized that the Thai economy continues to grow below its potential and remains uneven, with structural issues such as a decline in competitiveness affecting income growth and, consequently, financial stability.

The BoT has continued to implement targeted financial measures to ease the debt burden on businesses and households, but the overall picture remains challenging.