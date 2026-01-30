BOT Reassures Markets as Thailand Rejoins US Currency Watch List

The Bank of Thailand insists its inclusion on the US Treasury watch list is due to trade surpluses and will not hinder its ability to stabilise the Baht.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has moved to calm market concerns after the United States returned the kingdom to its "Monitoring List" for currency practices.

Central bank officials stated on Friday that the move was expected and will not obstruct their mandate to maintain the stability of the Thai Baht.

The US Treasury’s latest semi-annual report, published on Thursday, highlighted Thailand’s current account surplus, which reached 3.8% of GDP between July 2024 and June 2025.

This exceeded the 3% threshold set by Washington, placing Thailand alongside nine other major economies—including Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Singapore—under heightened scrutiny.

Chayawadee Chai-anant, assistant governor and BOT spokesperson, clarified that Thailand met two of the US Treasury’s three criteria: a significant trade surplus with the US and a global current account surplus.