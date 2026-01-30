Cambodia is hell, not a safe haven: Hun Sen warns scammers

In a decisive statement regarding the Kingdom’s fight against digital crime, Senate President Hun Sen has issued a severe warning to syndicate operators, asserting that Cambodia is transforming into a "hell" for criminals rather than a sanctuary.
This declaration comes as the nation accelerates its nationwide crackdown on scam networks while seeking deeper international collaboration to dismantle these cross-border threats.
These strong sentiments were conveyed during a diplomatic meeting on Tuesday with Kim Changyong, the newly accredited South Korean Ambassador to Cambodia.
The details of the discussion were later confirmed by Senate spokesman Chea Thyrith.
"Samdech Techo Hun Sen delivered a clear and blunt message to those involved in illegal activities: the rigorous enforcement actions taken by Cambodian authorities demonstrate that this country is not a haven.
On the contrary, Cambodia is hell for them," Thyrith stated, relaying the Senate President’s stern ultimatum.
The spokesman noted that, during the dialogue, Hun Sen spoke highly of the ongoing collaboration between Cambodia and South Korea.
He characterised online scams as modern, borderless crimes and praised the joint working group established by both nations for its consistent efforts, which have yielded numerous positive outcomes in the fight against cyber fraud.
However, the meeting also addressed a sombre topic: the tragic murder of a South Korean student in Cambodia.
Hun Sen expressed his profound condolences regarding the incident and utilised the opportunity to request specific assistance from the South Korean government.
He urged them to facilitate the sharing of intelligence regarding the suspects involved in the killing, who were reportedly apprehended in neighbouring Thailand.
The Senate President raised critical questions about the logistics of the crime, specifically how the perpetrators managed to deceive the victim within Cambodian borders yet were ultimately captured on Thai soil.
He emphasised that transparency and the exchange of information are vital to strengthening Cambodia’s anti-cybercrime mechanisms and preventing such tragedies from recurring.
"Given that Thailand and South Korea already maintain robust cooperation in law enforcement, Samdech Techo expressed his hope that the South Korean side will coordinate with Thai authorities to share case-related information with Cambodia, especially since the arrests took place in Thailand," Thyrith explained.
In response, Ambassador Kim acknowledged the strong level of cooperation and commitment shown by Cambodia, particularly through the bilateral task force.
He pledged to relay Hun Sen’s concerns and requests directly to the South Korean government.
Furthermore, the Ambassador vowed to personally spearhead efforts to enhance trilateral coordination among Cambodia, South Korea, and Thailand to ensure more effective intelligence sharing and joint operations against these criminal networks.
Hun Sen reiterated that Cambodia is actively combating cybercrime alongside its international partners, stressing that online fraud is a global challenge that demands a unified response.
He affirmed the Kingdom's unwavering determination to protect its citizens and strictly enforce the law against all variations of online criminal activity.
Driven by a commitment to restore the national reputation tarnished by cyber fraud, Cambodia is intensifying its offensive against these illegal operations.
Statistics from the latter half of 2025 indicate that authorities raided over 100 locations, resulting in the arrest and deportation of thousands of suspects.
The momentum has carried into the current year.
In the first half of this month alone, the Commission for Combating Online Scams executed raids on 14 separate locations across Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Battambang.
These operations led to the detention of more than 200 suspects comprising various nationalities, including Chinese, Indian, and Nepali nationals.
