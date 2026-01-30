Cambodia is hell, not a safe haven: Hun Sen warns scammers

In a decisive statement regarding the Kingdom’s fight against digital crime, Senate President Hun Sen has issued a severe warning to syndicate operators, asserting that Cambodia is transforming into a "hell" for criminals rather than a sanctuary.

This declaration comes as the nation accelerates its nationwide crackdown on scam networks while seeking deeper international collaboration to dismantle these cross-border threats.

These strong sentiments were conveyed during a diplomatic meeting on Tuesday with Kim Changyong, the newly accredited South Korean Ambassador to Cambodia.

The details of the discussion were later confirmed by Senate spokesman Chea Thyrith.

"Samdech Techo Hun Sen delivered a clear and blunt message to those involved in illegal activities: the rigorous enforcement actions taken by Cambodian authorities demonstrate that this country is not a haven.

On the contrary, Cambodia is hell for them," Thyrith stated, relaying the Senate President’s stern ultimatum.

The spokesman noted that, during the dialogue, Hun Sen spoke highly of the ongoing collaboration between Cambodia and South Korea.

He characterised online scams as modern, borderless crimes and praised the joint working group established by both nations for its consistent efforts, which have yielded numerous positive outcomes in the fight against cyber fraud.