Thai military rejects Cambodia’s artificial island, cites law of the sea

ACM Prapas Sonjaidee, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), responded to public questions on Thursday (January 29) over why Thailand has not moved to demolish an “island or landmass protruding into the sea”, a structure built by Cambodian private interests, and whether this could affect Thailand’s maritime claims.

He described the matter as carrying greater political, legal and diplomatic significance than a military dimension.

Thailand’s decision not to use force at this stage, he noted, reflects restraint, adherence to peaceful dispute settlement, and compliance with international law, to avoid actions that could be interpreted as the unnecessary use of force, in line with the United Nations Charter.

From a legal standpoint, he stressed that refraining from demolishing the structure does not mean Thailand accepts the construction or allows it to create any entitlement to maritime claims.

Thailand, he added, has consistently lodged protests and communicated its non-recognition through diplomatic channels since the construction began.