FPO sees baht firming to 32 per dollar in 2026, but Fed-cut bets trimmed

NEER seen rising to 120.7

Using the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) index — which measures the baht’s strength against key trading partners — the FPO forecast Thailand’s NEER at 120.7 in 2026, up 1.2% from 119.2 the previous year.

Trading-partner currencies and “de-dollarisation”

The baht is expected to strengthen broadly in line with the currencies of Thailand’s 15 main trading partners — including the pound sterling, Vietnamese dong, Taiwan dollar, Singapore dollar, Korean won and yuan — amid a weaker US dollar (“de-dollarisation”), consistent with moves in other Asian currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit and Singapore dollar.

However, the FPO said the baht is expected to strengthen more than the Japanese yen, given the outlook for continued accommodative monetary policy.

Bloomberg range cited; firms urged to hedge risks

The FPO said its 32.0 baht per dollar target aligns with the average forecast compiled by Bloomberg from leading analysts, which places the baht in a 30.5–33.5 range.

It advised businesses to prepare for risks from global financial-market volatility, exchange-rate swings, geopolitical uncertainty, and US monetary and trade policies that can affect demand for safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries and gold.