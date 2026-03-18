US counterterrorism chief resigns over Iran war stance

The conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continues to intensify, with a major development emerging as Joe Kent, director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, announced his resignation. He cited his inability to support the war with Iran, arguing that the country does not pose an imminent threat to the United States.

In a letter shared on social media, Kent stated that the decision to enter the conflict had been influenced by pressure from Israel and political interest groups. He also questioned whether the move complied with international law, which generally requires the presence of an “imminent threat” to justify the initiation of war.

However, the White House under President Donald Trump rejected these claims. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the president had “clear and compelling” evidence that Iran was preparing to attack the United States.

At the same time, Democratic Senator Mark Warner voiced partial support for Kent’s position, stating that there was insufficient credible evidence of an imminent threat from Iran to justify military action.