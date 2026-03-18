Prolonged Iran war could drag Thai tourism and investment into slump

Tourism and exports at risk if war drags on

If the war lasts more than six to 10 weeks, Thailand’s tourism sector is likely to suffer from falling visitor numbers, particularly from the Middle East and Europe, where tourists tend to spend heavily.

That would be driven by airspace closures and more expensive air fares linked to higher fuel costs.

In March alone, Thailand has already seen tourist arrivals fall by more than 300,000, down 10% from the same period a year earlier. By year-end, total arrivals could be down by between 600,000 and 1.2 million from last year’s level.

Exports are also expected to grow by less than the previously forecast 3%, as higher shipping costs add pressure to an already weak manufacturing sector.

At the same time, prices of commodities such as fertiliser and plastic resin are rising in line with transport and fuel costs, placing additional strain on low-income households.

Methas said every 10% increase in oil prices above the US$72-per-barrel base assumption would push headline inflation up by around 0.8 percentage points. That could lift inflation to 1-2% this year and weaken the baht to 33 per US dollar in the second quarter, with a further depreciation to 35 baht by year-end possible.

He added that the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to keep the policy rate at 1% throughout 2026.

Structural risks add to economic pressure

Beyond the immediate impact of war, Thailand is also facing a range of longer-term structural risks.

These include climate change, with the World Bank estimating that Thailand could lose 7-14% of economic value by 2050 from floods and drought if it fails to adapt effectively to global warming.

At the same time, Thailand is moving rapidly towards a super-aged society. The share of elderly people is expected to rise to 28% within the next three to four years, from around 22% at present.

Combined with a long-running decline in birth rates, this is likely to weaken the labour force and reduce economic growth potential by 0.5-1 percentage points annually over the next 30 years, while adding to fiscal pressure as tax revenues decline.

Healthcare costs are also rising rapidly in Thailand, at 10.8% per year, above the global average of around 10%. Although the country has universal health coverage, around 8% of Thais still lack adequate health insurance, leaving many households vulnerable to financial strain and possible poverty due to soaring medical bills.

Investors shift to wait-and-see mode

Passanee Udompanich, a wealth management executive at Bank of Ayudhya (BAY), said the Middle East conflict has created short-term concern among investors, prompting some to adopt a wait-and-see approach while assessing whether tensions will escalate further.

If the conflict drags on, it will become another negative factor pushing up oil prices and worsening inflation, which in turn would affect monetary policy, damage financial assets and eventually weigh on economic growth.

She said each war has its own distinct features and risks, and the current conflict should not be viewed simply through the lens of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Against this backdrop of volatility and uncertainty, Thai investors are increasingly focused on protecting wealth rather than chasing high-risk capital gains.

Many are shifting from medium- and long-term bonds into short-term fixed-income instruments, while reducing exposure to risky assets and holding more cash to cushion the impact of war concerns and interest-rate uncertainty.

For short-term investors, she recommended taking profits and keeping part of their portfolio in cash while waiting for more suitable entry points.

As for Krungsri’s wealth business this year, she said the bank remains focused on quality growth despite an increasingly complex and unpredictable global environment, with targets of around 4-5% growth in both client numbers and assets under management.