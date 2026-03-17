NESDC Evaluates Triple Scenarios for Thai Economy Amid Middle East Volatility

NESDC reveals every 1-baht rise in diesel prices shaves 0.02% off Thailand’s GDP, warning of potential stagflation if Middle East conflict is protracted.
The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has presented a comprehensive report to the Cabinet, outlining three potential economic scenarios stemming from the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
The analysis underscores a direct correlation between energy costs and national growth, estimating that every one-baht increase in the retail price of diesel will result in a 0.02% contraction of Thailand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the NESDC, informed the Cabinet that global energy markets remain highly volatile.
Since the escalation began in late February, Dubai crude prices have surged significantly, while Singapore refined petroleum prices have remained at elevated levels—nearly double their pre-crisis figures.
The Three Economic Scenarios
The NESDC's analytical framework categorises the potential impact based on the duration and intensity of the conflict:
Short-term Resolution (1 Month): Should hostilities cease by late April and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resume, the NESDC predicts average crude prices will settle at approximately $85 per barrel. Under this scenario, domestic inflation is expected to rise by 1%.
Protracted Conflict (3 Months): If the situation lingers, average crude prices could climb to between $95 and $105 per barrel. This would push Thai inflation to 1.9% and heighten the risk of stagflation—a damaging combination of stagnant growth, high unemployment, and soaring prices—which could trigger a global recession.
Large-scale Warfare (Worst-case): In the event of a full-scale regional war, oil prices are expected to exceed $120 per barrel. Inflation would likely surge beyond the target corridor of 1–3%, creating a highly unpredictable environment where nations must rely heavily on domestic resilience.
Sectoral Vulnerabilities and Export Opportunities
The NESDC identified agriculture, manufacturing, and transport as the three sectors most acutely exposed to rising diesel costs.
However, Danucha noted a "golden opportunity" for Thailand’s food export sector. As global food security concerns rise, Thailand can leverage its position as a major producer, aided by a weakening baht, to offset some of the energy-driven GDP losses.
"Accelerating exports is a critical measure to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs on our GDP," Danucha stated. "However, the government must meticulously manage domestic supply to ensure that an export push does not lead to local shortages."
Policy Limitations and Transitional Measures
Despite the economic pressure, the current caretaker administration faces legal constraints regarding new emergency loan decrees for the Oil Fuel Fund or further excise tax cuts.
Comprehensive financial measures will likely remain pending until a new government with full executive authority is established.
In the interim, the Cabinet has instructed ministries to implement immediate logistical and price-control measures. These include allowing 24-hour operation for fuel transport vehicles, expanding "Blue Flag" price-control schemes, and promoting alternative fuels such as Biodiesel and E20 to cushion the impact on vulnerable groups and SMEs.
Detailed sector-specific relief plans are expected to be reviewed later this week.