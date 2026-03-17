NESDC Evaluates Triple Scenarios for Thai Economy Amid Middle East Volatility

NESDC reveals every 1-baht rise in diesel prices shaves 0.02% off Thailand’s GDP, warning of potential stagflation if Middle East conflict is protracted.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has presented a comprehensive report to the Cabinet, outlining three potential economic scenarios stemming from the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The analysis underscores a direct correlation between energy costs and national growth, estimating that every one-baht increase in the retail price of diesel will result in a 0.02% contraction of Thailand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the NESDC, informed the Cabinet that global energy markets remain highly volatile.

Since the escalation began in late February, Dubai crude prices have surged significantly, while Singapore refined petroleum prices have remained at elevated levels—nearly double their pre-crisis figures.

The Three Economic Scenarios

The NESDC's analytical framework categorises the potential impact based on the duration and intensity of the conflict:

Short-term Resolution (1 Month): Should hostilities cease by late April and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resume, the NESDC predicts average crude prices will settle at approximately $85 per barrel. Under this scenario, domestic inflation is expected to rise by 1%.

