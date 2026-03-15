NESDC says full government vital to drive economy and tackle external risks

As for the timeline for the preparation of the 2570 budget, it depends on how quickly the government can be formed.

If a government can be established within the first week of April, the budget process would be delayed by only around one month from the normal schedule, under which the annual budget act would come into effect on October 1.

If the process is accelerated at the committee stage, for example, by reducing the budget scrutiny period from 105 days to around 60 days, the fiscal 2027 budget could be promulgated in the Royal Gazette in the second week of October.

In the next phase of budget preparation, the budgeting approach has also been adjusted at the provincial and provincial cluster levels.

The focus will be shifted away from projects centred on hardware or infrastructure, such as road construction or ponds, towards investment in projects related to job creation and labour skill standards, so that the budget can genuinely contribute to developing people’s capabilities.