Economic team meets on Trump tariffs; NESDC warns uncertainty could last all year

For countries that previously negotiated a 19% tariff rate, or those still in negotiations, there is still no clarity on which rate will apply. Although there has been talk from Donald Trump suggesting that countries that have already concluded negotiations can proceed with that agreed rate, in practice there are still court orders that could trigger legal disputes from other countries. As for whether there will be consideration of retroactive reductions for outstanding tariff liabilities, he said this is also impossible to predict.

On how businesses should adjust under this uncertainty, Danucha advised focusing on marketing to ensure products can continue to be sold. As for tariffs already paid, he said there is a very high chance of lawsuits being filed in US courts to claim refunds, because Thai exporters and end-market importers have been sharing this tariff burden. If an initial case is decided by the court, that ruling would become the benchmark, allowing all businesses to receive the same entitlement.

“Managing public policy in the current situation is uncertain, and the economic risks this year are not limited to tariff measures alone. Military and geopolitical risks are also involved—for example, the movement of US aircraft carrier groups, where it is still unclear what may follow. So, if you ask whether the economy faces risks in the first half of the year or the second half, the answer is: the whole year is risky. Major countries still have high policy uncertainty, meaning we must be prepared to manage risks at all times,” Danucha said.