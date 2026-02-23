Thailand Unveils 'Triple-Track' Strategy to Counter Looming Trump Tariffs

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun fast-tracks EU and Korea trade deals as Bangkok moves to reduce export reliance on the US and Chinese markets.

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has launched an urgent strategic pivot to shield the kingdom’s economy from a looming 15% US global import tariff, expected to be triggered under President Donald Trump’s "Section 122" measures.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun confirmed on Monday that the government is monitoring the situation with "extreme vigilance," as the new tariff rates are anticipated to take effect on 24 February.

With exports to the US currently accounting for a staggering 10% of Thailand’s GDP, the Minister warned that both the state and the private sector must prepare for a period of heightened volatility.

In an immediate response to the uncertainty, the Ministry has established a "Consultancy Centre" to provide bespoke advice to Thai entrepreneurs and exporters.

Despite the escalating trade tension, Suphajee noted that diplomatic channels remain open, with the most recent round of bilateral talks with US officials taking place on 12 February.



