Thailand Seeks 'Trusted Partner' Status Amidst Global Trade Shifts, Commerce Minister Says

Minister Suphajee highlights record 1.8tn baht investment applications and ASEAN digital trade framework as key tools for economic resilience.

Thailand must position itself as a "trusted partner" in an increasingly polarised world, where trade policy and foreign policy must work hand-in-hand to navigate complex geopolitical shifts, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said on Monday.

Speaking at an international seminar hosted by the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Suphajee emphasised that the country could no longer operate in isolation as global trade patterns undergo significant transformation.

"The most important currency in the world is trust currency," Suphajee told more than 150 attendees at the seminar, which focused on navigating global trade shifts based on UNCTAD's Trade and Development Report 2025. "If we provide trust as a trusted partner to all those who engage with us, I believe this is going to be a sustainable relationship instead of just a one-way relationship."

The minister acknowledged that Thailand faces a challenging environment shaped by geopolitical tensions, climate crisis, and technological disruption.

She stressed that trade has become "very vulnerable" and requires careful positioning in what she described as an increasingly multipolar world order marked by extreme polarisation.

