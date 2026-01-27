Suphajee calls for Thailand to be a partner to all in a more divided world

Suphajee Suthumpun, the Minister of Commerce, shared her insights from the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, held from January 19–23 in Davos, Switzerland. She remarked that the world had undergone a profound shift in geopolitical, economic, and global trade dynamics.

Suphajee explained that the world is no longer in the multipolar system that many scholars and economists had predicted. Instead, it is moving into a phase that is even more intense.

"Before coming to Davos, I used to say the world was heading towards a multipolar era. But after what I have seen and heard this year, I must admit it has gone beyond that. We are now facing what we call extreme polarisation," Suphajee stated.

Today’s world is not just a competition between major powers; nations are being forced to "pick sides" in various domains, including trade, technology, security, and supply chains. At the same time, countries must urgently find a way to "survive" in this new, volatile environment.

While some countries leverage their power, technology, and resources to dictate the course of global economics and trade, many others are seeking new markets, trade formats, and alliances to reduce vulnerabilities amid an uncertain world order.