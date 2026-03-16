PTT assures sufficient domestic energy supply amid Middle East unrest

PTT Plc said that, amid the prolonged conflict in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which could affect energy supply systems in the global market, PTT and its subsidiaries have been closely monitoring, analysing and assessing the situation.

They have also systematically adjusted the country’s energy management plans in line with government policy to ensure that Thailand has sufficient energy to meet the needs of the public and the economy.

Regarding crude oil procurement, PTT said its international trading business units, located around the world, have extensive experience in and remain active in the global crude oil market.

The company has managed the situation by switching product receipt ports to locations outside the Strait of Hormuz, while also adjusting its crude oil procurement plan to secure additional supplies from other sources worldwide, including Africa and the Americas.

It has also been coordinating with trade partners to confirm clear and continuous delivery plans, while maintaining ongoing crude oil procurement so that refineries within the PTT Group, which account for more than 60% of the country’s refining capacity, can continue operating as planned.