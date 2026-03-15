PTT Station urges dealers to cap refuelling for four-wheel vehicles

Reporters said that social media users were circulating an announcement from PTT Station on March 14, 2026, operated by PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited, or OR, which was sent to dealers asking for cooperation in managing fuel dispensing at service stations appropriately.

The announcement stated that, due to the recent increase in consumer demand for fuel, and to ensure that service stations can provide thorough and continuous service throughout the day, dealers were asked to manage fuel sales at the forecourt appropriately, in line with the following guidelines: