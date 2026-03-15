PTT Station urges dealers to cap refuelling for four-wheel vehicles

SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2026

Amid rising fuel demand, PTT Station dealers have been told to manage sales appropriately, with a recommended 500-baht limit for each four-wheel vehicle.

  • PTT Station has asked its dealers to manage fuel sales due to a recent increase in consumer demand to ensure continuous service.
  • The company recommended limiting fuel sales for four-wheeled vehicles to a maximum of THB 500 per vehicle.
  • Different caps were suggested for larger vehicles (THB 1,000 for six-wheelers and up) and fleet card users (THB 3,000-5,000).
  • Government and emergency service vehicles are exempt from these limits, and stations may adjust the caps based on their fuel supply.

Reporters said that social media users were circulating an announcement from PTT Station on March 14, 2026, operated by PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited, or OR, which was sent to dealers asking for cooperation in managing fuel dispensing at service stations appropriately.

The announcement stated that, due to the recent increase in consumer demand for fuel, and to ensure that service stations can provide thorough and continuous service throughout the day, dealers were asked to manage fuel sales at the forecourt appropriately, in line with the following guidelines:

  • The sale of fuel without going through the station’s dispensing meter is prohibited. Violations will be subject to penalties.
  • For four-wheeled vehicles, it is recommended that sales be limited to no more than THB500 per vehicle.
  • For vehicles with six wheels or more, it is recommended that sales be limited to no more than THB1,000 per vehicle.
  • For vehicles using a Fleet Card, it is recommended that sales be limited to THB3,000–5,000 per vehicle, except for V card transactions, which should not exceed 100 litres.
  • For government vehicles carrying out public service missions, stations are asked to consider sales as appropriate, including fire engines, rescue vehicles, disaster relief vehicles, vehicles operated by Subdistrict Administrative Organisations or municipalities on emergency missions, emergency medical units, ambulances, Thai Red Cross Society ambulances, or other public assistance agencies.
  • In the case of new customers using the service, stations are asked to encourage them to sign up for blueplus+ or blueplus+ SME in order to build a regular customer base.

Stations may adjust sales volumes up or down as appropriate, taking into account the amount of fuel remaining at the station.

The company thanked everyone for their cooperation in taking care of customers during the situation.

PTT Station urges dealers to cap refuelling for four-wheel vehicles

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