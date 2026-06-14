Smart Fertiliser Scheme Leads Effort to Cut Thai Farming Costs

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) has joined hands with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to launch the “Tailor-made Fertiliser for Thai Farmers” project, aimed at helping farmers affected by soaring chemical fertiliser prices and soil degradation.

The launch ceremony was presided over by Prof. Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, at the Udon Thani Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Ltd.

The project is being positioned as a pilot model for applying appropriate science, technology and innovation to directly address farmers’ livelihood challenges.

In its first phase, fertiliser mixing units and smart platforms will be installed at 30 pilot agricultural cooperatives in Udon Thani, Chai Nat and Chiang Rai. The results will then be assessed before the project is expanded nationwide.

The initiative is expected not only to increase farmers’ net income by reducing expenses, but also to raise Thai agriculture towards environmentally friendly precision farming, while strengthening the country’s long-term food security.