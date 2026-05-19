Suriya withdraws 6.5bn-baht biofertiliser plan after SAO warning

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Tuesday that he had withdrawn a proposal seeking 6.5 billion baht from the central budget for a biofertiliser and biological products project intended to replace chemical fertilisers amid shortages caused by the Middle East conflict.

Suriya said the Department of Agriculture had proposed that the ministry submit the project to the Cabinet. However, on Monday (May 18), the Governor of the State Audit Office (SAO) notified the permanent secretary of the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry that the project might not meet the criteria for special urgency required to use the central budget.

For the sake of prudence, Suriya said he had asked for the proposal to be withdrawn from the Cabinet first, so that all issues could be reviewed properly before deciding how to proceed.

Asked whether another project would be considered if central budget funding was not approved, Suriya said he would first review the SAO’s observations carefully before considering the next direction.