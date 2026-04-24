Thailand, China discuss ways to support energy and fertiliser supply

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed the outcome of his bilateral talks and discussions with Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, saying both sides had discussed and reaffirmed Thai-Chinese relations and mutual support between the two countries across several issues, including efforts to address high fertiliser prices, the Landbridge project and the crackdown on call-centre gangs on April 24, 2026.
Anutin also asked China to support Thailand in any negotiations related to the Middle East crisis, the reopening of straits, or the management of energy, crude oil or gas shipments, and to keep Thailand in mind or include the country in the context of such talks.
Wang Yi, he said, asked Thailand not to worry, as Thai-Chinese relations were like those of siblings.
Anutin also discussed ways to deal with fertiliser shortages with Wang Yi.
He said Thailand had been able to manage the energy crisis fairly steadily, with no shortage expected during this period.
However, on the fertiliser issue, if Thailand received support from China in helping supply fertiliser, provided there were sufficient volumes, together with negotiations by Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, with Russia, this would greatly help Thai farmers and ease a major problem.
The Prime Minister also said the talks covered joint efforts to suppress scammers.
Thailand has cooperated with China on this issue, and offenders at every level, from major figures to lower-level operators, have faced decisive action from Thailand, enabling China to bring offenders back for prosecution.
If Thailand had not taken the matter seriously, the offenders would have continued to circulate, but the Chinese side has clearly seen Thailand’s position and seriousness.
Anutin added that the talks also covered efforts to encourage Chinese investors to expand their investment in Thailand.
He reaffirmed that Thailand was open to foreign investors and said that if they wanted support from the Thai government in any area, they should inform the government on a case-by-case basis.
The Prime Minister also said the Landbridge project had been discussed and would need to be reviewed more intensively from now on, as Indonesia had begun floating the idea of charging fees for passage through the Strait of Malacca.
Although the measure has not yet been introduced, he said Thailand must prepare for such a possibility, as relying on shipping routes through straits or the waters of other countries could expose trade to damage if incidents beyond Thailand’s control occur.
Other alternatives would therefore need to be considered.