Thailand, China discuss ways to support energy and fertiliser supply

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed the outcome of his bilateral talks and discussions with Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, saying both sides had discussed and reaffirmed Thai-Chinese relations and mutual support between the two countries across several issues, including efforts to address high fertiliser prices, the Landbridge project and the crackdown on call-centre gangs on April 24, 2026.

Anutin also asked China to support Thailand in any negotiations related to the Middle East crisis, the reopening of straits, or the management of energy, crude oil or gas shipments, and to keep Thailand in mind or include the country in the context of such talks.

Wang Yi, he said, asked Thailand not to worry, as Thai-Chinese relations were like those of siblings.

Anutin also discussed ways to deal with fertiliser shortages with Wang Yi.