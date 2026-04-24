Anutin says Cambodia no longer wants conflict, hints at rules-based reset

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday that China has indicated Cambodia appears unwilling to continue confrontation with Thailand, and that Beijing is ready to help mediate, as Thailand considers how to rebuild bilateral relations under clear ground rules.

Speaking at Government House after talks with Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, Anutin said the meeting reaffirmed the two countries’ close ties and mutual support, and covered a wide range of issues, including energy.

Anutin said he asked China that, should it be involved in negotiations to reopen key routes or manage shipments of crude oil and gas, Thailand should be included in the broader context, noting that shipping routes from the Middle East to China include stretches connected to Thailand. He said Wang replied that Thailand should not worry, describing Thailand and China as being “like siblings”.

Anutin added that he also raised the issue of fertiliser, telling Wang that Thailand has been able to manage oil supplies in a “fairly steady” situation, though he stressed this did not mean the situation was fully secure, as it remains unclear how long the conflict will continue.