Anutin says Cambodia no longer wants conflict, hints at rules-based reset

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday that China has indicated Cambodia appears unwilling to continue confrontation with Thailand, and that Beijing is ready to help mediate, as Thailand considers how to rebuild bilateral relations under clear ground rules.
Speaking at Government House after talks with Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, Anutin said the meeting reaffirmed the two countries’ close ties and mutual support, and covered a wide range of issues, including energy.
Anutin said he asked China that, should it be involved in negotiations to reopen key routes or manage shipments of crude oil and gas, Thailand should be included in the broader context, noting that shipping routes from the Middle East to China include stretches connected to Thailand. He said Wang replied that Thailand should not worry, describing Thailand and China as being “like siblings”.
Anutin added that he also raised the issue of fertiliser, telling Wang that Thailand has been able to manage oil supplies in a “fairly steady” situation, though he stressed this did not mean the situation was fully secure, as it remains unclear how long the conflict will continue.
He said Thailand could give confidence that there would be no oil shortage, but added that fertiliser supply would be critical in preventing severe knock-on impacts from the Middle East situation. He asked China to consider selling fertiliser to support Thai farmers if sufficient volumes are available, adding Thailand is also in contact with Russia and that supplies from both countries would ease key pressures.
Asked whether China had sought cooperation from Thailand, Anutin said China told him it had recently visited Cambodia and was willing to act as an intermediary in helping resolve tensions.
“He said Cambodia’s stance towards Thailand suggests they do not want to fight, do not want confrontation, and do not want conflict,” Anutin said. “China informed Thailand of this, and we said we do not want conflict with any neighbouring country.”
However, Anutin said any renewed engagement would require agreed rules and a clear framework for talks on how relations could be restored.
“We need to establish the ground rules first—what kind of discussions would lead to a restoration of relations,” he said. “It won’t happen overnight. We need to rebuild mutual confidence, trust and relations. That is the position I conveyed to Wang Yi.”
Asked whether China understood Thailand’s position, Anutin said the discussions went into considerable depth, including how the underlying problems emerged and what approach should be used to address them.