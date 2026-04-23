Wang Yi urges Cambodia to wipe out scam centres





China’s top diplomat Wang Yi has called for the complete eradication of online scam centres in Cambodia during a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Phnom Penh, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

Rights groups say Cambodia hosts dozens of online scam compounds, with tens of thousands of people involved in online fraud. Some are believed to be working willingly, while others are thought to have been trafficked into the multibillion-dollar illegal industry.

Under pressure from several countries, including China, the Cambodian authorities have pledged to intensify their crackdown on the sector.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, April 22, China’s Foreign Ministry said Wang told Hun Manet that “cross-border gambling and fraud endanger the lives and property of the people and must be resolutely cracked down on and completely eradicated”.

China and Cambodia maintain close ties in trade, diplomacy and the military. During the visit, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun also stressed what he described as the two countries’ “unbreakable bond”.