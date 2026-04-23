Wang Yi urges Cambodia to wipe out scam centres

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi has called for the complete eradication of online scam centres in Cambodia during a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Phnom Penh, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.
Rights groups say Cambodia hosts dozens of online scam compounds, with tens of thousands of people involved in online fraud. Some are believed to be working willingly, while others are thought to have been trafficked into the multibillion-dollar illegal industry.
Under pressure from several countries, including China, the Cambodian authorities have pledged to intensify their crackdown on the sector.
In a statement issued late on Wednesday, April 22, China’s Foreign Ministry said Wang told Hun Manet that “cross-border gambling and fraud endanger the lives and property of the people and must be resolutely cracked down on and completely eradicated”.
China and Cambodia maintain close ties in trade, diplomacy and the military. During the visit, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun also stressed what he described as the two countries’ “unbreakable bond”.
Hun Manet told AFP in February that scam centres were damaging Cambodia’s economy and tarnishing the country’s reputation, and vowed to “clean this out”.
In a social media post on Wednesday evening, Hun Manet said he, Wang and Dong had discussed expanding cooperation in politics, trade and investment, defence and security, clean energy, transport infrastructure and agriculture.
Separately, Xinhua reported on Wednesday, April 23, that the first meeting between the Chinese and Cambodian foreign and defence ministers under the “2+2” strategic dialogue mechanism was held in Phnom Penh to strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple areas.
Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, and Dong Jun, China’s defence minister, co-chaired the meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Seiha. Both sides exchanged views in depth on bilateral ties, political cooperation, defence and security, as well as international and regional developments, and reached broad consensus.
Wang said China was willing to work with Cambodia to develop the mechanism into a strategic platform for enhancing political and defence-security cooperation, describing it as an important tool for reinforcing mutual support and solidarity between the two countries and for advancing the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.
He also said China supported Cambodia and Thailand in implementing the consensus reached at the China-Cambodia-Thailand Fuxian Meeting by making full use of existing bilateral mechanisms, strengthening dialogue, rebuilding mutual trust and improving relations.
Wang added that China was willing to provide platforms for broader and more effective communication between Cambodia and Thailand.
The Chinese foreign minister also said Beijing would continue supporting Cambodia’s development and recovery efforts, as well as initiatives to improve living standards. He said China was prepared to continue humanitarian support for the resettlement of Cambodian border residents and other areas, while also promoting poverty-reduction cooperation projects.
Beyond that, Wang said China was ready to deepen cooperation with Cambodia under the framework of four major global initiatives proposed by Beijing, while jointly promoting an Asian security model based on shared security, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and dialogue and consultation. He added that both countries would also support efforts to make global governance fairer and more equitable.
During the meeting, Dong said China was willing to work with Cambodia to deepen and strengthen mutual trust in military security.
For his part, Prak Sokhonn said China was Cambodia’s most trusted friend and thanked Beijing for its comprehensive support. He also reaffirmed Cambodia’s firm adherence to the one-China principle and its support for all efforts by China to achieve national reunification.
Tea Seiha said Cambodia was willing to explore new avenues of cooperation and further advance ties with China.
At the meeting, both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in law enforcement and defence, jointly combat online gambling and telecom fraud, and safeguard cybersecurity.
They also underscored support for resolving regional disputes through dialogue and negotiation, jointly opposing unilateral bullying and power politics, and upholding global free trade and international fairness and justice.