FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage fixtures and kick-off times listed

The 23rd FIFA World Cup in 2026 will create a new landmark as a tournament co-hosted by three countries, Mexico, Canada and the United States, and will be played from Thursday (June 11, 2026) to Sunday (July 19, 2026).

New 48-team, 12-group system

FIFA has increased the number of participating teams from 32 to 48, divided into 12 groups (A-L) of four teams each.

The top two teams in each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 32.

Opening match and final

Mexico will open against South Africa at Banorte Stadium on Thursday night (June 11, 2026), at 2am.

The final will be held at MetLife Stadium in the United States on Sunday (July 19, 2026).