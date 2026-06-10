FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage fixtures and kick-off times listed

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage fixtures and kick-off times listed

The 23rd World Cup will be staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States, featuring 12 groups and kick-off times listed for Thai fans.

  • The 2026 World Cup group stage will run from June 11 to June 28, 2026, with the opening match featuring co-host Mexico against South Africa.
  • The article lists the full team compositions for all 12 groups (A-L) in the new, expanded 48-team tournament format.
  • A comprehensive, day-by-day schedule of all group-stage matches is provided, including specific kick-off times for each game.

The 23rd FIFA World Cup in 2026 will create a new landmark as a tournament co-hosted by three countries, Mexico, Canada and the United States, and will be played from Thursday (June 11, 2026) to Sunday (July 19, 2026).

New 48-team, 12-group system

FIFA has increased the number of participating teams from 32 to 48, divided into 12 groups (A-L) of four teams each.

The top two teams in each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 32.

Opening match and final

Mexico will open against South Africa at Banorte Stadium on Thursday night (June 11, 2026), at 2am.

The final will be held at MetLife Stadium in the United States on Sunday (July 19, 2026).

Which teams are in the World Cup 2026 group stage

  • Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia
  • Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
  • Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
  • Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye
  • Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador
  • Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
  • Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
  • Group H: Spain, Cape Verde (Cabo Verde), Uruguay, Saudi Arabia
  • Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
  • Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
  • Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia
  • Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

World Cup 2026 group-stage fixtures

Thursday (June 11, 2026)

  • 2am | Group A | Mexico - South Africa

Friday (June 12, 2026)

  • 9am | Group A | South Korea - Czechia

Saturday (June 13, 2026)

  • 2am | Group B | Canada - Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • 8am | Group D | United States - Paraguay

Sunday (June 14, 2026)

  • 2am | Group B | Qatar - Switzerland
  • 5am | Group C | Brazil - Morocco
  • 8am | Group C | Haiti - Scotland
  • 11am | Group D | Australia - Türkiye

Monday (June 15, 2026)

  • 12am | Group E | Germany - Curaçao
  • 3am | Group F | Netherlands - Japan
  • 6am | Group E | Côte d’Ivoire - Ecuador
  • 9am | Group F | Sweden - Tunisia
  • 11pm | Group H | Spain - Cape Verde

Tuesday (June 16, 2026)

  • 2am | Group G | Belgium - Egypt
  • 5am | Group H | Saudi Arabia - Uruguay
  • 8am | Group G | Iran - New Zealand

Wednesday (June 17, 2026)

  • 2am | Group I | France - Senegal
  • 5am | Group I | Iraq - Norway
  • 8am | Group J | Argentina - Algeria
  • 11am | Group J | Austria - Jordan

Thursday (June 18, 2026)

  • 12am | Group K | Portugal - DR Congo
  • 3am | Group L | England - Croatia
  • 6am | Group L | Ghana - Panama
  • 9am | Group K | Uzbekistan - Colombia
  • 11pm | Group A | Czechia - South Africa

Friday (June 19, 2026)

  • 2am | Group B | Switzerland - Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • 5am | Group B | Canada - Qatar
  • 8am | Group A | Mexico - South Korea

Saturday (June 20, 2026)

  • 2am | Group D | United States - Australia
  • 5am | Group C | Scotland - Morocco
  • 7.30am | Group C | Brazil - Haiti
  • 10am | Group D | Türkiye - Paraguay

Sunday (June 21, 2026)

  • 12am | Group F | Netherlands - Sweden
  • 3am | Group E | Germany - Côte d’Ivoire
  • 7am | Group E | Ecuador - Curaçao
  • 11am | Group F | Tunisia - Japan
  • 11pm | Group H | Spain - Saudi Arabia

Monday (June 22, 2026)

  • 2am | Group G | Belgium - Iran
  • 5am | Group H | Uruguay - Cape Verde
  • 8am | Group G | New Zealand - Egypt

Tuesday (June 23, 2026)

  • 12am | Group J | Argentina - Austria
  • 4am | Group I | France - Iraq
  • 7am | Group I | Norway - Senegal
  • 10am | Group J | Jordan - Algeria

Wednesday (June 24, 2026)

  • 12am | Group K | Portugal - Uzbekistan
  • 3am | Group L | England - Ghana
  • 6am | Group L | Panama - Croatia
  • 9am | Group K | Colombia - DR Congo

Thursday (June 25, 2026)

  • 2am | Group B | Switzerland - Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina - Qatar
  • 5am | Group C | Scotland - Brazil / Morocco - Haiti
  • 8am | Group A | Czechia - Mexico / South Africa - South Korea

Friday (June 26, 2026)

  • 3am | Group E | Curaçao - Côte d’Ivoire / Ecuador - Germany
  • 6am | Group F | Japan - Sweden / Tunisia - Netherlands
  • 9am | Group D | Türkiye - United States / Paraguay - Australia

Saturday (June 27, 2026)

  • 2am | Group I | Norway - France / Senegal - Iraq
  • 7am | Group H | Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia / Uruguay - Spain
  • 10am | Group G | Egypt - Iran / New Zealand - Belgium

Sunday (June 28, 2026)

  • 4am | Group L | Panama - England / Croatia - Ghana
  • 6.30am | Group K | Colombia - Portugal / DR Congo - Uzbekistan
  • 9am | Group J | Algeria - Austria / Jordan - Argentina

World Cup 2026 knockout stage

  • Round of 32: June 29 - 4, 2026
  • Round of 16: July 5 - 8, 2026
  • Quarter-finals: July 10 - 12, 2026
  • Semi-finals: July 15 - 16, 2026
  • Third-place play-off: July 19, 2026
  • Final: July 19, 2026 (2am)
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