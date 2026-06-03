Thailand fall to Serbia in straight sets in VNL 2026 opener

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team, ranked 18th in the world, opened their campaign in the Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) preliminary round, Week 1, Pool 3, in Nanjing, China, on the evening of Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The Thai team faced a tough opening test against European powerhouse Serbia, ranked ninth in the world and a two-time former world champion.

Thailand fought with full determination but were unable to withstand Serbia’s strength and height advantage, losing 0-3 sets with scores of 24-26, 22-25 and 19-25.

The result saw Thailand lose 5.22 world ranking points, leaving them with 166.44 points and temporarily dropping from 18th to 19th in the world. Serbia increased their tally to 266.53 points, remaining ninth in the world, and extended their VNL head-to-head winning record against Thailand to five matches.

For the opening match, Thailand’s starting six consisted of Thatdao Nuekjang, Pimpichaya Kokram, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipapron Janthawisut and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala, with Pornpun Guedpard as setter and Piyanut Pannoy as libero. Volleyball World’s official coverage also uses these English spellings for key Thai players including Thatdao, Pornpun, Pimpichaya, Ajcharaporn and Piyanut.

Serbia fielded a strong line-up led by Aleksandra Uzelac, Slađana Mirković and standout middle blocker Hena Kurtagić. Volleyball World’s official Serbia roster lists Uzelac, Mirković and Kurtagić among Serbia’s VNL 2026 players.