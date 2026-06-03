Thailand fall to Serbia in straight sets in VNL 2026 opener

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team, ranked 18th in the world, opened their campaign in the Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) preliminary round, Week 1, Pool 3, in Nanjing, China, on the evening of Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
The Thai team faced a tough opening test against European powerhouse Serbia, ranked ninth in the world and a two-time former world champion.
Thailand fought with full determination but were unable to withstand Serbia’s strength and height advantage, losing 0-3 sets with scores of 24-26, 22-25 and 19-25.
The result saw Thailand lose 5.22 world ranking points, leaving them with 166.44 points and temporarily dropping from 18th to 19th in the world. Serbia increased their tally to 266.53 points, remaining ninth in the world, and extended their VNL head-to-head winning record against Thailand to five matches.
For the opening match, Thailand’s starting six consisted of Thatdao Nuekjang, Pimpichaya Kokram, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipapron Janthawisut and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala, with Pornpun Guedpard as setter and Piyanut Pannoy as libero. Volleyball World’s official coverage also uses these English spellings for key Thai players including Thatdao, Pornpun, Pimpichaya, Ajcharaporn and Piyanut.
Serbia fielded a strong line-up led by Aleksandra Uzelac, Slađana Mirković and standout middle blocker Hena Kurtagić. Volleyball World’s official Serbia roster lists Uzelac, Mirković and Kurtagić among Serbia’s VNL 2026 players.
The first set was closely contested. Thailand showed fighting spirit after trailing Serbia 18-22, before the Thai coaching staff made tactical changes by sending on two young players, Papatchaya Phontham and Natthanicha Jaisaen.
The move helped Thailand win six consecutive points to level the score at 23-23 before edging ahead to reach set point at 24-23. However, Thailand were unable to close out the set, allowing Serbia to draw level at 24-24 before using their experience to take two straight points and win the opening set 26-24.
In the second set, Thailand continued to play well and kept the contest entertaining. Two emerging players, Papatchaya Phontham and Kantima Aekpatcha, were given opportunities on court and made impressive appearances for the senior national team.
Both teams exchanged points throughout the set, but Serbia were steadier in the closing stages and produced more decisive attacking plays to win 25-22.
In the third set, Serbia began to read Thailand’s attacking patterns more effectively and took clearer control of the game. They went on to seal the match with a 25-19 win, handing Thailand defeat in their opening match.
Uzelac was Serbia’s top scorer with 17 points. For Thailand, Pimpichaya Kokram, Papatchaya Phontham and Sasipapron Janthawisut each scored seven points.
Thailand face another difficult assignment in their next match, when they take on hosts and Asian volleyball powerhouse China on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 6.30pm Thailand time. Serbia will have a day’s rest before facing Poland on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 6.30pm. Thailand’s next fixture against China is also listed in the published VNL schedule.