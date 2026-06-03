Thailand women begin VNL 2026 campaign versus Serbia in Nanjing

Live broadcast programme: Thailand will open their first match against Serbia in the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL 2026) preliminary round, week one, at Nanjing Olympic Youth Sports Park Gymnasium in Nanjing, China, on Wednesday (June 3, 2026), at 2pm Thai time.

Thailand, currently 18th in the world, will begin their campaign with an important match against Serbia, the world No. 9.

The match is being seen as a key test under tougher new conditions, as this year’s tournament has expanded to 18 teams.

The pressure is increased by a strict condition: the team finishing last in the overall standings will be “relegated” and immediately lose the right to compete in 2027.