Thailand women begin VNL 2026 campaign versus Serbia in Nanjing

Live broadcast programme: Thailand will open their first match against Serbia in the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL 2026) preliminary round, week one, at Nanjing Olympic Youth Sports Park Gymnasium in Nanjing, China, on Wednesday (June 3, 2026), at 2pm Thai time.
Thailand, currently 18th in the world, will begin their campaign with an important match against Serbia, the world No. 9.
The match is being seen as a key test under tougher new conditions, as this year’s tournament has expanded to 18 teams.
The pressure is increased by a strict condition: the team finishing last in the overall standings will be “relegated” and immediately lose the right to compete in 2027.
This Thai women’s squad is led by “Coach Aod” or Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, who is focusing on a blend of experienced players and emerging talent.
The expected line-up is led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, Pimpichaya Kokram, Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Thatdao Nuekjang.
However, Thailand have been hit by bad news after “Bumbim” or Chatchu-On Moksri suffered a shoulder injury and needs to recover.
Wipawee Srithong and Hattaya Bamrungsuk are also not listed for week one.
Coach Aod must therefore place his hopes in teamwork and fast-tempo play to counter the height and size of the opposition.
New-look Serbia without “Boskovic”: a golden opportunity for the Thai women
For Serbia, the two-time former world champions made headlines after deciding not to send world-class opposite spiker “Tijana Boskovic” to take part in week one, in order to keep her for the 2026 European Championship and maintain her physical condition.
In addition, head coach Zoran Terzic has not travelled to take charge of the team himself in the opening phase.
Serbia’s recent form in warm-up matches is considered a concern after they lost 0-3 sets to Poland in a one-sided contest, leading Serbian media to view this rebuilding effort as a “challenge from hell”.
Looking back over 16 meetings, Serbia have won 10 times and Thailand six.
In the last five matches alone, Serbia have won four.
However, Thailand’s most recent victory over Serbia, a 3-2-set win in VNL 2022, remains a reminder that Thailand can defeat this powerhouse if they find their best form.
In VNL 2026, 12 new rules will be trialled to make play faster and more continuous, including:
Volleyball fans can follow the action and support the team through live broadcasts on the following channels:
Do not miss the live broadcast of the Thai women’s opening match today at 2pm, with the team aiming to collect important points for the world rankings and the road to the final round in Macau.