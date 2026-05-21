FIFA World Cup 2026 heat risk prompts warnings for players and fans

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off in the United States, Mexico and Canada between June 11 and July 19, but the climate crisis could make conditions too hot for several football matches to be played safely, posing risks to players and fans, according to scientists.

A report by the global climate research collaboration World Weather Attribution (WWA) said about 26 of the tournament’s 104 matches are highly likely to be played in temperatures above the safety limits set by the international professional footballers’ union FIFPRO.

Researchers used the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, or WBGT, as the basis for assessing the risk.

The index measures how effectively the body can release heat, taking into account heat, humidity, sunlight and wind speed.

In addition, about five matches are expected to see temperatures rise above 28°C WBGT, equivalent to 38°C in dry conditions or 30°C in highly humid conditions, making it too hot for play and requiring cancellation.

These figures have almost doubled compared with the 1994 World Cup, which was also held in North America, as a result of climate change pushing global temperatures higher.

In 1994, conditions were about 0.7°C cooler than they are today.

Friederike Otto, professor of climate science at Imperial College London, a co-founder of WWA and the study lead, said: “It is dangerous for the players, as well as for fans who may gather outdoors. They are at even greater risk because they do not have large medical teams looking after them in the same way athletes do.”

Data from the study said Portugal will face the heaviest heat exposure, with an 80% chance that temperatures will exceed 26°C in all three of its group-stage matches.