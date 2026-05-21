'Uncle Tony' Warns Thailand: Pause 53% Airport Fee Hike or Risk Losing Budget Travellers to Regional Rivals

AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes calls for a one-year delay on Thailand's 1,120-Baht airport fee rise and tiered pricing to protect its tourism crown.

Capital A Chief Executive Tony Fernandes has delivered a pointed but affectionate warning to Thailand’s airport authority: delay a major passenger fee increase or risk driving away the budget travellers who underpin the kingdom's tourism economy.

Speaking at a media briefing in Bangkok on Thursday, the aviation veteran of over 25 years described himself as "Lung Tony" (Uncle Tony)—the longest-serving airline CEO in Thailand. Fernandes stressed he was speaking out as a representative for consumers, operators, and grassroots tourism businesses.

The state-controlled Airports of Thailand PCL (AOT) recently secured final approvals to raise its international Passenger Service Charge (PSC) by 53%, pushing the fee from 730 Baht to 1,120 Baht effective from 20 June 2026. The revenue is earmarked for long-term infrastructure upgrades across its six hubs, stretching up to 2060.

While Fernandes clarified he does not dispute AOT’s right to fund development, he strongly questioned the timing and structure of the hike, arguing it comes during the industry's most challenging era.

The Dual Squeeze: Fuel Spikes and Surcharges

The timing of the levy intersects with a severe operational crisis for regional airlines. Since the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, jet fuel prices have surged from $85 to a peak of $240 a barrel. This massive overhead inflation has already forced AirAsia to raise ticket prices by roughly 20% and trim unprofitable routes.

