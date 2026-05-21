Stargazers invited to watch Moon meet Beehive Cluster from 10pm

Stargazers in Thailand will have a chance to observe the Moon passing across the Beehive Cluster on Thursday night (May 21), with the phenomenon visible in the western sky from around 10pm to 11.20pm.

According to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), the Moon will appear to pass in front of the Beehive Cluster, one of the best-known open star clusters in the night sky.

NARIT advised those hoping to watch the event to choose a dark location away from city lights, as the Beehive Cluster is relatively faint. The view is expected to be much clearer and more impressive through binoculars or a small telescope.